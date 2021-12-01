The Sad Way Colton Underwood Used To Deal With His Sexuality

In a new Netflix docu-series called "Coming Out Colton," Colton Underwood gets deeply personal about his journey of self-discovery and drops some major bombshells about his life. "I was suppressing my sexuality so hard that I was taking medication daily to deal with depression and anxiety, and that made me a paranoid freak," the reality star divulges in the series, per Page Six. "I didn't trust a whole lot of people, and I was trying to do anything and everything I could to protect a secret." He adds on-screen (via Page Six) that he "hit rock bottom" and "took a lot of Xanax" one night to try and "not wake up the next morning."

The trailer for the series begins with Colton saying, "I didn't want to be gay and the main voices in my head were just telling me, 'you'll get through this, you'll get through this.'" In another clip, he reveals that he never expected to be open about his sexuality. "I never thought I was gonna come out. I thought I was gonna die with this secret," the former Chargers player admitted.

He also gave insight as to why he was coming out now. "I'm ashamed and I'm sort of mortified of what got me into this position in the first place. I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities," he says. "Coming Out Colton" drops on Netflix on December 3.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.