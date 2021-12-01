What Brian Laundrie's Parents Are Going To Do With Their Lives Now

Brian Laundrie's family is back in the news again this week. For those who don't remember, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie first gained national attention when his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing after the pair embarked on a cross-country road trip. Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home without Petito and refused to give her parents any information as to her whereabouts.

The case caught national attention, and soon enough people who had been traveling in the West at the same time as Laundrie and Petito came forward with sightings. Additionally, it was revealed that Laundrie and Petito had been stopped by Utah police after an apparent domestic abuse incident. As time dragged on, it became clear that Petito was most likely no longer alive. Laundrie, however, continued to remain silent. He remained a person of interest, but there was never enough evidence to arrest him, as authorities had not found Petito's body. As public pressure continued to mount, Laundrie disappeared from his parents' home. On September 19, Petito's remains were found in a national park in Utah. A month later, Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida national park. Coroners eventually ruled it death by suicide, per CNN.

The news stories surrounding the crime have eased over the months but questions remain as to what Luandrie's parents will do in the wake of the tragedy.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.