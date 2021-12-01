What Brian Laundrie's Parents Are Going To Do With Their Lives Now
Brian Laundrie's family is back in the news again this week. For those who don't remember, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie first gained national attention when his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing after the pair embarked on a cross-country road trip. Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home without Petito and refused to give her parents any information as to her whereabouts.
The case caught national attention, and soon enough people who had been traveling in the West at the same time as Laundrie and Petito came forward with sightings. Additionally, it was revealed that Laundrie and Petito had been stopped by Utah police after an apparent domestic abuse incident. As time dragged on, it became clear that Petito was most likely no longer alive. Laundrie, however, continued to remain silent. He remained a person of interest, but there was never enough evidence to arrest him, as authorities had not found Petito's body. As public pressure continued to mount, Laundrie disappeared from his parents' home. On September 19, Petito's remains were found in a national park in Utah. A month later, Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida national park. Coroners eventually ruled it death by suicide, per CNN.
The news stories surrounding the crime have eased over the months but questions remain as to what Luandrie's parents will do in the wake of the tragedy.
The Laundries want to move on
Brian Laundrie's parents are apparently ready for a fresh start, as "For Sale" signs recently appeared in front of their Florida home. In the wake of Gabby Petito's disappearance their house was a focal point for authorities — who searched it many times — and the press, who congregated outside. According to reports, some unfriendly neighbors were renting out space on their lawns to members of the press for as much as $3500, per New York Post.
Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta have faced intense scrutiny since their late son was implicated in his fiance murder. For months after Petito's disappearance, (unproven) rumors circulated that they had helped Laundrie cover up the crime. It should be noted that while Laundrie was not cooperative with the police, Chris and Roberta were. Upon realizing he was missing they voluntarily allowed the police access to all the firearms and weapons in their home, their attorney told CNN.
It is unclear where Roberta and Chris will go once they have sold their home, but it is possible they may return to Long Island which is where Laundrie was raised. As of this publication, the house is not yet publicly listed but could be worth up to $340,000, per the Post.