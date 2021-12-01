Here's How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Really Make Their Marriage Work

At first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seemed like an unlikely pair, primarily because of their 10-year age difference. But, the Hollywood powerhouse couple has proven time and time again that age ain't nothing but a number. Both Chopra and Jonas regularly rave over one another in interviews and social media, and they seem to have an incredibly fun and flirty relationship.

The pair tied the knot in 2018, and ever since then, the public has been captivated with their every move. This year, Chopra proved to us once again why she and Jonas are one of our favorite Hollywood pairs when she took the stage and roasted her husband on Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Roast." "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap ... There are many '90s pop-culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him," Chopra joked. "We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." During the hilarious roast, she also joked about having more followers than all of the Jonas Brothers combined. Of course, it was all in good fun, but we think that a couple who roasts one another stays together.

During the pandemic, people all over the globe had to make sacrifices and kind of pause their regular routines and get in the swing of something new. That was no exception for the famous pair.