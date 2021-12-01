Kathy Griffin Reveals What's Really Going On With Her Health

Comedian Kathy Griffin is ready to make a big comeback in the entertainment world. She has been through some major challenges over the past few years, including a lung cancer diagnosis. During her November 30 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she shared a status update regarding her cancer and fans will not want to miss her news.

But if you missed the initial announcement, Griffin's cancer diagnosis first surfaced in August, with the star explaining everything in a Twitter post. She said she had never smoked and was prepared to face surgery. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted. Griffin added, "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing." The comedian revealed she expected to be "up and running around as usual" within a month, and she insisted she was "gonna be just fine."

Now, less than four months after that revelation, Griffin was ready to share major updates about what had transpired since her diagnosis.