The Real Reason David And Evelyn From 90 Day Fiancé Are Getting Divorced

This article has allegations of abuse.

David Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier are the latest "90 Day Fiancé" couple to get divorced, splitting after four years of marriage. They appeared on Season 5 of the reality show, following their relationship journey which was a complete rollercoaster ride from start to finish. David met Evelyn on Facebook, after coming across her band's page and messaged her, according to Screen Rant. They hit it off quickly, started an online relationship, and eventually, David proposed to Evelyn. He moved from Granada, Spain to be with Evelyn in Claremont, New Hampshire, which was a huge culture shock for David.

However, things started to look up when Evelyn decided to join the cast of American Idol Season 17, and eventually, they both thought it would be great to permanently change their environment. "Tomorrow morning, David is driving across country with all of our stuff in a car to Los Angeles, California. It's just the next step in my career. I think it's going to be really fun and I'm really excited about what's next," Evelyn said on her Instagram Story, Reality TV World. "So that's my big news!"

But sunny skies, warm beaches, and folk music couldn't save this young couple from heartbreak. Cormier decided to end their relationship, and she says it's due to more than what meets the eye.