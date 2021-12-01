The Real Reason David And Evelyn From 90 Day Fiancé Are Getting Divorced
This article has allegations of abuse.
David Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier are the latest "90 Day Fiancé" couple to get divorced, splitting after four years of marriage. They appeared on Season 5 of the reality show, following their relationship journey which was a complete rollercoaster ride from start to finish. David met Evelyn on Facebook, after coming across her band's page and messaged her, according to Screen Rant. They hit it off quickly, started an online relationship, and eventually, David proposed to Evelyn. He moved from Granada, Spain to be with Evelyn in Claremont, New Hampshire, which was a huge culture shock for David.
However, things started to look up when Evelyn decided to join the cast of American Idol Season 17, and eventually, they both thought it would be great to permanently change their environment. "Tomorrow morning, David is driving across country with all of our stuff in a car to Los Angeles, California. It's just the next step in my career. I think it's going to be really fun and I'm really excited about what's next," Evelyn said on her Instagram Story, Reality TV World. "So that's my big news!"
But sunny skies, warm beaches, and folk music couldn't save this young couple from heartbreak. Cormier decided to end their relationship, and she says it's due to more than what meets the eye.
Evelyn claims she 'endured mental and emotional abuse'
Reality stars David Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier, who first debuted their relationship on "90 Day Fiancé," have ended their marriage after four years of being together. "I've endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship," Evelyn alleged exclusively to Us Weekly on November 30. "This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality. This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I'm trusting God and the plan He has for me."
However, David "completely" denies "those accusations" in his own retort to In Touch Weekly. "God knows the truth about all our marital problems," David said. "Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details."
Evelyn and David's marriage looked shaky back in February when fans were speculating about David's absence from Evelyn's Instagram page. Evelyn was also found not wearing her wedding ring often, but she said that it was due to her doing "a lot of modeling on the side," per People. "I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.