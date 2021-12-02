What Michael J. Fox Just Admitted About His Health

Michael J. Fox has shared an update on his health in the wake of his Parkinson's diagnosis. "Back To The Future" star Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 when he was 29 years old and has been very open about his experiences since.

Speaking to People in 1999 about the moment he knew something was wrong, he shared he noticed his little finger twitching while on a movie set. He then learned his diagnosis from a doctor and called it "incomprehensible" that he had Parkinson's, though it came with some good news as the doctor claimed he "would be able to function for years and years." But the next few years brought more problems as the disease took more of a hold and Fox began to experience more "stiffness and tremors" on his left side.

Fox continued to work though, acting in several TV shows and movies before retiring in 2020. Fox opened up about the decision in his book, "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality," admitting "not being able to speak reliably is a game-breaker for an actor" while also sharing he was having trouble remembering lines. "There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a 12-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me," he added, noting he could still return, but was at peace with his decision.

Now, he's sharing some great news about his health and how he's really doing decades after his diagnosis.