How Justin Theroux Is Publicly Supporting His Ex Jennifer Aniston
When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2018, fans were left reeling — after all, it seemed like their sweet words about each other and their red carpet moments spoke volumes. But just because they split, that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the exes today.
In fact, Theroux couldn't help but gush about his ex-wife during an interview with Esquire in April. He put it this way, "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," adding that while they don't talk to each other every day, they do regularly "call [or] FaceTime each other." The "Wanderlust" star continued, "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally."
With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Theroux has gone out of his way again to support Aniston in her new venture — once again proving that these two exes are as tight as can be.
Justin Theroux's haircare routine works, thanks to Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may not talk to each other every day, but there is one daily routine in Theroux's life that has him thinking about his ex.
Recently, the actor proclaimed that he is a big fan of Aniston's new haircare line, LolaVie, so much so that he took to his Instagram account to rave about it. The Hollywood actor shared a snap of the brand's Perfecting Leave-In conditioner on his Instagram Story and captioned it (via Us Weekly), "LolaVie WORKS. Thank you b & @lolavie." Of course, if there is one person that you're going to trust with your haircare routine, it would definitely be Aniston, who is known for her iconic hairstyles. Including, undeniably, the "Rachel," which swept through hair salons throughout the mid-'90s during the height of her "Friends" fame.
Meanwhile, Aniston has definitely reciprocated the social media love for Theroux when she called him "truly one of a kind" on her Instagram story back in August, according to the Huffington Post. It's just too bad that the couple that shares haircare products together doesn't stay together.