How Justin Theroux Is Publicly Supporting His Ex Jennifer Aniston

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2018, fans were left reeling — after all, it seemed like their sweet words about each other and their red carpet moments spoke volumes. But just because they split, that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the exes today.

In fact, Theroux couldn't help but gush about his ex-wife during an interview with Esquire in April. He put it this way, "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," adding that while they don't talk to each other every day, they do regularly "call [or] FaceTime each other." The "Wanderlust" star continued, "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally."

With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Theroux has gone out of his way again to support Aniston in her new venture — once again proving that these two exes are as tight as can be.