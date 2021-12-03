What Is Alec Baldwin's 'Reason To Live' After The Accidental On Set Shooting?
Alec Baldwin officially spoke out publicly for the first time since the tragic shooting on set of the Western film, "Rust," on October 21 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the actor was finally able to set the record straight on his side of the story. The interview aired on the evening of December 2 and began with Baldwin stating that he "felt there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about," per People. However, he wanted the world to know that he and Hutchins "both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."
As the interview continued, Baldwin revealed more important information about his role in the shooting, claiming to Stephanopoulos that "the trigger wasn't pulled," as per ABC News. He emphasized, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them." When the gun went off, it took Baldwin "45 minutes to an hour" to realize that the gun had discharged and hit Hutchins. The "Mercury Rising" actor also responded to the backlash that came from the public following the accident. He said he handled the gun as he had been directed to by the prop armorer.
Although Baldwin says he doesn't want to make himself out to be a victim, he confirmed that the shooting was the "worst thing that's ever happened" to him. In an Instagram post following the interview, he revealed his only reason to live moving forward.
Alec Baldwin's reason to live couldn't be more adorable
Alec Baldwin took to social media site Instagram following his first official interview about the tragic "Rust" shooting that took place in October. The actor posted a photo of himself holding one of his sons as he looked out over the ocean. In the accompanying caption, the "Aloha" actor penned a touching message to his wife of nine years, Hilaria Baldwin, expressing to her that she had "given [him] a reason to live." Baldwin began his message with, "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin." He went on to write that "these are tough times" and that the life he shares with her and their children is all that matters to him.
The "Along Came Polly" star's followers filled the comment section of the post with supportive and loving messages. Many sent prayers and well wishes to him and his family amid the unthinkable circumstances that he's currently going through. Fortunately, he doesn't lack for support from his family either. Hilaria has posted multiple messages of love for her husband on her own Instagram page since the incident, including one post in late October in which she wrote, "I love you and I'm here," next to a close-up photo of the duo holding hands.