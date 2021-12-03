What Is Alec Baldwin's 'Reason To Live' After The Accidental On Set Shooting?

Alec Baldwin officially spoke out publicly for the first time since the tragic shooting on set of the Western film, "Rust," on October 21 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the actor was finally able to set the record straight on his side of the story. The interview aired on the evening of December 2 and began with Baldwin stating that he "felt there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about," per People. However, he wanted the world to know that he and Hutchins "both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

As the interview continued, Baldwin revealed more important information about his role in the shooting, claiming to Stephanopoulos that "the trigger wasn't pulled," as per ABC News. He emphasized, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them." When the gun went off, it took Baldwin "45 minutes to an hour" to realize that the gun had discharged and hit Hutchins. The "Mercury Rising" actor also responded to the backlash that came from the public following the accident. He said he handled the gun as he had been directed to by the prop armorer.

Although Baldwin says he doesn't want to make himself out to be a victim, he confirmed that the shooting was the "worst thing that's ever happened" to him. In an Instagram post following the interview, he revealed his only reason to live moving forward.