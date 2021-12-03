Will Canadians Be Done With The Monarchy Once Prince Charles Takes Over?

However you feel about the British royal family and the monarchy in general, everyone seems to at least agree that they like the queen. But Prince Charles, her son and presumed heir to the throne? Well, maybe not so much.

In case you've somehow missed the explosion of royal family and Princess Diana content in all forms of media, you should know that Prince Charles is one of the least popular members of the royal family worldwide (via The Daily Beast, who reported on a survey showing that most Britons would prefer Prince William to become king, and The New Yorker). He was the one who cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles, for one thing. And after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, it was pretty widely speculated that he had been the one to comment on their future son's potential skin tone.

As far as Canada's involvement with the monarchy goes, it's a little complicated and certainly strange, but here are the basics. Canada is part of the British Commonwealth, meaning that it's not part of the United Kingdom officially, but Queen Elizabeth is still the official head of state. The question is: If Prince Charles does become the king, will Canadians decide to just yeet the whole monarchy thing altogether?