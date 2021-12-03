Hilaria Baldwin's Social Media Posts During Alec's Rust Interview Are Causing A Stir

Alec Baldwin has finally spoken out on the accidental "Rust" shooting, sitting down for a long interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. During the interview, Alec cried and expressed his sorrow over the situation, though he also admitted that he does not feel guilty. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is," he said (via NBC News), "but I know it's not me."

He also made the shocking claim that he did not pull the trigger that fired the fatal shot. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them," he said. "Never." He doubled down on his claim, telling Stephanopoulos he "might have killed [him]self" if he believed it was his fault (via Us Weekly). "I don't say that lightly." Alec offered his version of what happened as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was directing him on how to hold the gun for the camera. Alec said he pulled the hammer back as far as he could without cocking the gun and asked if that looked good on camera. Hutchins approved, and when he let go of the hammer, the gun went off.

Alec Baldwin cleared his Twitter prior to the interview airing — presumably to avoid the court of public opinion. But his wife Hilaria Baldwin did quite the opposite.