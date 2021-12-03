Hilaria Baldwin's Social Media Posts During Alec's Rust Interview Are Causing A Stir
Alec Baldwin has finally spoken out on the accidental "Rust" shooting, sitting down for a long interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. During the interview, Alec cried and expressed his sorrow over the situation, though he also admitted that he does not feel guilty. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is," he said (via NBC News), "but I know it's not me."
He also made the shocking claim that he did not pull the trigger that fired the fatal shot. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them," he said. "Never." He doubled down on his claim, telling Stephanopoulos he "might have killed [him]self" if he believed it was his fault (via Us Weekly). "I don't say that lightly." Alec offered his version of what happened as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was directing him on how to hold the gun for the camera. Alec said he pulled the hammer back as far as he could without cocking the gun and asked if that looked good on camera. Hutchins approved, and when he let go of the hammer, the gun went off.
Alec Baldwin cleared his Twitter prior to the interview airing — presumably to avoid the court of public opinion. But his wife Hilaria Baldwin did quite the opposite.
Hilaria posted a cat photo during her husband's interview
While Alec Baldwin's emotional interview was airing, Hilaria Baldwin posted to her Instagram Story as if nothing was out of the ordinary. Over the course of the hour-long interview, she posted two stories. One was of two cats kissing through a cage, with the caption, "Best friends" superimposed over it. The other was a mirror selfie with Daniel E. Romanoff, a bi-coastal interior designer, per his Instagram bio. "Reunited," Hilaria wrote over the photo. Based on her social media activity, it appeared that she was not watching the interview.
Although Alec deleted his Twitter, he kept his Instagram active. Three hours after the interview aired, he posted a photo with one of his young children alongside a long caption honoring Hilaria for her support. "If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," he wrote. The New York Post criticized the actor, accusing him of "ignoring" Halyna Hutchins, as did some commenters. "You think you're suffering think of the family of the woman you killed," wrote one, per the outlet.
The next day, though, Hilaria made a long Instagram post showing her support for her husband. "I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain," she wrote. Perhaps that's why she didn't want to watch the interview.