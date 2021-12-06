A Close Friend Of Prince Charles Completely Lashes Out At The Crown
Netflix once said that "The Crown" would end after its fifth season, but they retracted their statement when they announced that the show would release its sixth. Not only is it indicative of the series' viewership — the streaming site typically axes shows with low ratings — but it also goes to show that there's still plenty to tell about the royal family. "As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," writer and creator Peter Morgan said in a statement, via The New York Times.
Not everyone who has watched the show has been pleased with it, though. Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, previously expressed distaste for the series. In fact, when showrunners asked if they could film at Althorp, the Spencer family estate, the Earl refused. "The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction," he said on the "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" show, via Town & Country. "There is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn't there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact."
But the earl is not the only one who has voiced discontent about "The Crown." Joanna Lumley, actor and friend of Prince Charles, recently blasted the show and described it as "laughable."
Joanna Lumley claims that The Crown is 'rubbish'
If there's one thing to know about actor Joanna Lumley, it's that she isn't a big fan of "The Crown." As a close friend of Prince Charles (she attended Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding in 2005), she said that the show is "laughable" and "insane."
"I know them [the royal family], so I know it's all made up and it's rubbish," she said in an interview with Women's Weekly Australia, per the Daily Mail. "All the poor actors who are doing their best to copy them, it's awful. Imagine somebody making up conversations they think you've had."
It's worth noting that "The Crown" has never claimed to be 100% accurate with all the events they decide to include in the show. Even Prince Harry himself seems to think so. "They don't pretend to be news," he once said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that." He added: "I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself."