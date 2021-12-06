A Close Friend Of Prince Charles Completely Lashes Out At The Crown

Netflix once said that "The Crown" would end after its fifth season, but they retracted their statement when they announced that the show would release its sixth. Not only is it indicative of the series' viewership — the streaming site typically axes shows with low ratings — but it also goes to show that there's still plenty to tell about the royal family. "As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," writer and creator Peter Morgan said in a statement, via The New York Times.

Not everyone who has watched the show has been pleased with it, though. Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, previously expressed distaste for the series. In fact, when showrunners asked if they could film at Althorp, the Spencer family estate, the Earl refused. "The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction," he said on the "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" show, via Town & Country. "There is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn't there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact."

But the earl is not the only one who has voiced discontent about "The Crown." Joanna Lumley, actor and friend of Prince Charles, recently blasted the show and described it as "laughable."