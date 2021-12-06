Was Prince William Really Wary Of Prince Harry Doing This Early In His Relationship With Meghan Markle?

Royal expert and author Christopher Andersen is opening up about Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship and revealed the former's hesitation in light of his younger brother's actions in 2016. That year, Harry released a statement in defense of then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, criticizing the press for "the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls."

Speaking to Fox News, Andersen revealed that William "reluctantly" supported Harry regarding the statement, as "there has long been resistance" for royals to speak out on situations of that ilk. "It's interesting to see the differences between the way William and Harry handle the press," Andersen said. "Harry was the one who went to William during his six-week breakup with Kate Middleton [before they married] and said, 'What are you doing? Are you crazy? Go back,'" he continued, adding that, "[William] did. It took 10 years, but Kate landed her prince and they are a great match."

On the other hand, "Harry's relationship with Meghan was a whirlwind romance." Anderson further noted that, "William, who has always been cautious, was the one who said, 'Wait a minute, take it easy. Don't rush things.'" In his book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," Andersen highlight that "[t]here's a scene... where Harry says, 'Who the hell do you think you are?' He was furious."