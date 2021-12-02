The Real Reason Prince Harry And Prince William Just Came Together
Both Prince Harry and Prince William have had a busy 2021. While Harry found himself occupied with the many challenges that his transatlantic move to California brought to his life, William found his special moments while representing the crown with their father, Prince Charles. His Earthshot Prize took shape, and he went on to showcase some modern and inclusive royal ideas at a time when the crown was pained by Prince Philip's death and faced a scandal in Prince Andrew.
These days, Harry and William seldom cross paths. The two are busy with their lives, work, and family and only unite at important events. "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens," Harry said in October 2019 about a rumored feud between him and William, during ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," per Cosmopolitan. He added that the two are brothers and "always be brothers." The Duke of Sussex admitted that despite them being on different paths, they are always there for each other.
Many await the moment when the brothers come together. As much as time keeps them apart, they do manage to run into each other with events either of them do not like to miss. The brothers recently united at once on such occasions for a purpose that has often seen them coming together and even joining forces.
Prince Harry and Prince William came together to honor their mother
Prince William and Prince Harry's priorities have seen a clear difference. Harry announced his royal exit in early 2020 with Meghan Markle, and that was when his path took a unique turn for a man of his station. There were Hollywood deals, fallouts, and scandals. But over the years, if there's one thing that has brought the brothers together, then it's their mother — and their most recent encounter was no different.
Harry and William decided to come together and honor young individuals in the name of their late mother, Princess Diana. William met with ten people at Kensington Palace while Harry spoke through video conferences from his California home to individuals who were awarded The Diana Award, per People. The award honors Diana's legacy and is given out to young people for their social and humanitarian work every two years.
But this was not the only time that Harry and William came together in 2021 to honor their late mother. Earlier in July — on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday — the two were seen unveiling a statue at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in honor of their mother. The garden was one of Diana's favorite locations in the palace. Per the BBC, the brothers hoped that the statue would "be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."