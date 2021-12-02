The Real Reason Prince Harry And Prince William Just Came Together

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have had a busy 2021. While Harry found himself occupied with the many challenges that his transatlantic move to California brought to his life, William found his special moments while representing the crown with their father, Prince Charles. His Earthshot Prize took shape, and he went on to showcase some modern and inclusive royal ideas at a time when the crown was pained by Prince Philip's death and faced a scandal in Prince Andrew.

These days, Harry and William seldom cross paths. The two are busy with their lives, work, and family and only unite at important events. "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens," Harry said in October 2019 about a rumored feud between him and William, during ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," per Cosmopolitan. He added that the two are brothers and "always be brothers." The Duke of Sussex admitted that despite them being on different paths, they are always there for each other.

Many await the moment when the brothers come together. As much as time keeps them apart, they do manage to run into each other with events either of them do not like to miss. The brothers recently united at once on such occasions for a purpose that has often seen them coming together and even joining forces.