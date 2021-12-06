Why Prince Harry's Latest Comments Are Filling People With Rage

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines when they decided to leave the United Kingdom and head to the Los Angeles area. A lot has happened since the duo made the move heard 'round the world, including the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana. There's no doubt that Meghan and Harry have their hands full with two little ones running around, but that hasn't stopped them from working hard for causes that are near and dear to their hearts.

Since coming to the States, the duo has worked on several different projects, most notably on the Archewell Foundation, named after son Archie. "At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," the website reads. "We do this through our non-profit work within Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production." Harry has also immersed himself in plenty of other projects following his move across the pond, including the organization BetterUp. According to the company website, Harry's on the leadership team and it's refreshing (and kind of crazy) to see him as part of an office environment after all his work with the royal family to which we've grown accustomed.

Keeping with his lifelong effort to give back and do for the greater good, Harry is helping people with his work at the company. So, why's everyone in a tizzy about his latest comments?