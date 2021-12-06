Why Prince Harry's Latest Comments Are Filling People With Rage
In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines when they decided to leave the United Kingdom and head to the Los Angeles area. A lot has happened since the duo made the move heard 'round the world, including the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana. There's no doubt that Meghan and Harry have their hands full with two little ones running around, but that hasn't stopped them from working hard for causes that are near and dear to their hearts.
Since coming to the States, the duo has worked on several different projects, most notably on the Archewell Foundation, named after son Archie. "At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," the website reads. "We do this through our non-profit work within Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production." Harry has also immersed himself in plenty of other projects following his move across the pond, including the organization BetterUp. According to the company website, Harry's on the leadership team and it's refreshing (and kind of crazy) to see him as part of an office environment after all his work with the royal family to which we've grown accustomed.
Keeping with his lifelong effort to give back and do for the greater good, Harry is helping people with his work at the company. So, why's everyone in a tizzy about his latest comments?
Prince Harry told people to quit their jobs — and the people have spoken
For the most part, the public has much respect for Prince Harry and all that he stands for. However, a recent interview with Fast Company is raising eyebrows. Harry chatted about his work with the company BetterUp, where he serves as "chief impact officer," and has a wide-range of duties, including focusing on mental health in the work place. Harry insists that sometimes quitting your job may be great for your mental health. "Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated," he shared.
While Harry's angle seems to come from a good place and with mental health at the forefront of the mind, there's only one issue that people have — not everyone can simply afford to up and leave their jobs. "Easy for a millionaire to say," one Twitter user wrote. "The person who lives in an £11million mansion, has millions in the bank, and no proper job, is advising us to: 'quit our jobs if they don't bring us joy' and says, 'leaving work is something to be celebrated.' How would you know anything about work Prince Harry?!" another social media user asked.
While we definitely applaud Harry's effort, he may want to tweak his delivery a little.