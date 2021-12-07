Inside Vin Diesel And Cody Walker's Emotional Reunion

It has been nearly a decade since Paul Walker died, but his family and Vin Diesel have made a valiant effort to keep his memory and legacy alive. Ever since his untimely death, Diesel has made sure to keep in close contact with the Walker family, and even enlisted Paul's brothers to help finish filming "Furious 7," which Paul never got to do. Cody and Caleb Walker served as doubles for Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, and also provided voiceovers to complete the film.

"Vin and the whole family have done a really good job of tastefully kind of letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would really get a kick out of where it's gone," Cody told TMZ in June. "I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and he's always done a really nice job of paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years."

Diesel also made sure to look after Paul's daughter, Meadow, often treating her as if she's his own. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," Diesel told Extra. "I feel very protective." When she got married in August, it was also Diesel who gave her away. Fast forward to December, Diesel has made yet another effort to support the Walker family. He reunited with Cody at FuelFest, an annual music and automotive festival. This year, it celebrated Paul Walker's nonprofit organization, Reach Out Worldwide.