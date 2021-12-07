Is Tristan Thompson Done Playing Professional Basketball?
NBA player Tristan Thompson is once again stealing headlines for reasons other than his basketball career.
Thompson's latest cheating scandal is his most shocking yet. Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again, boyfriend has allegedly welcomed his third child with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, E! News reports. The Sacramento Kings player shares daughter True, 3, with Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, with former girlfriend Jordan Craig. Kardashian was reportedly upset to find out Thompson had repeated history and cheated again, this time with Nichols, per People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," a source told the outlet.
Thompson and Nichols are now in an ugly legal battle over the paternity of her newborn. Nichols, who is suing Thompson for child support, alleged that the basketball player pushed for her to terminate her pregnancy after learning she was pregnant, per Page Six. The court docs in Nichols' lawsuit contain some major allegations, including shocking claims from Thompson about ending his basketball career.
Tristan Thompson will retire after this basketball season
Tristan Thompson has plans to end his basketball career with the NBA, according to court documents in the paternity case lawsuit Maralee Nichols has filed against her former lover.
One document from the paternity case lawsuit shows alleged text messages from Thompson to Nichols that reveal his intentions to hang up his Sacramento Kings jersey, according to People. "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," Thompson allegedly texted Nichols about their baby. "You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars." Thompson seemingly offers Nichols a one-time payment over child support in the court docs. "So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed," the text reads.
In Thompson's court filings, the athlete's legal team doesn't seem to deny that his future with the NBA is unknown, People reports. "Tristan expects that he will play with the Kings for the remainder of the NBA season; however, trades occur amongst NBA teams during the season," the document reads. "At the close of the current NBA season, Tristan will be a free agent and his future NBA team affiliation is uncertain."