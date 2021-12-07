Is Tristan Thompson Done Playing Professional Basketball?

NBA player Tristan Thompson is once again stealing headlines for reasons other than his basketball career.

Thompson's latest cheating scandal is his most shocking yet. Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again, boyfriend has allegedly welcomed his third child with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, E! News reports. The Sacramento Kings player shares daughter True, 3, with Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, with former girlfriend Jordan Craig. Kardashian was reportedly upset to find out Thompson had repeated history and cheated again, this time with Nichols, per People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," a source told the outlet.

Thompson and Nichols are now in an ugly legal battle over the paternity of her newborn. Nichols, who is suing Thompson for child support, alleged that the basketball player pushed for her to terminate her pregnancy after learning she was pregnant, per Page Six. The court docs in Nichols' lawsuit contain some major allegations, including shocking claims from Thompson about ending his basketball career.