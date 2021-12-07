Who Did Donald Trump Just Attack In His Latest Mar-A-Lago Speech?

Another day, another confusing rant from former President Donald Trump. When the 45th president bashes opponents, you never quite know what Trump will say. Trump has certain individuals and organizations that he blasts regularly, and the former president seems to give scathing speeches at Mar-a-Lago. Trump attacks President Joe Biden regularly. California Rep. Adam Schiff is also a frequent target — the former president even wanted to prosecute Schiff for treason in 2019, according to Rolling Stone.

Likewise, Trump lashes out against Senator Mitch McConnell frequently; he called McConnell the "most overrated man in politics" and blamed the Kentucky Senator for "working so hard to give Biden a victory," according to Business Insider. The former president regularly calls the press the "enemy of the people," but Trump may save his harshest words for The New York Times. CNN reported that, in April 2020, Trump said, "The story in The New York Times was a total fake. It's a fake newspaper, and they write fake stories."

However, even by Trump's own standards, his latest attacks during a speech at Mar-a-Lago were brutal.