Everything We Know About Devin Nunes' Relationship With Donald Trump
New job. Who dis?
Trump Media & Technology Group has big news! Donald Trump's social media platform made headlines on December 6 when they announced that Republican politician Devin Nunes would be shedding his position as a member of Congress and stepping into the company's role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 2022. "The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream," Nunes declared in a press release. "I'm humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise," he added.
But what exactly makes Nunes a shoo-in for the job and what is his relationship with the former prez, anyway? The answer might surprise you...
Devin Nunes and Donald Trump are tight
As it turns out, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has been doing former President Donald Trump's bidding for some time now.
As reported by CNBC, Trump bestowed Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom only two days prior to the fatal insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6. According to Trump, Nunes possessed the "fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat(sic) Party, foreign spies and the full power of the Deep State," per Los Angeles Magazine. But that's not all — Nunes also voted in favor of overturning the 2020 Presidential election results that deemed Joe Biden victorious.
Aside, from being one of Trump's biggest supporters, however, Nunes doesn't appear to be particularly well-versed in the tech industry. According to Nunes' political campaign website, the newly appointed CEO raised cattle and ran a harvesting business before dipping his toe into the political arena. Some might be inclined to argue, however, that maybe Nunes simply milked his good standing with Trump for all it was worth and landed the new gig the old-fashioned way: nepotism.