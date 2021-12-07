Everything We Know About Devin Nunes' Relationship With Donald Trump

As it turns out, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has been doing former President Donald Trump's bidding for some time now.

As reported by CNBC, Trump bestowed Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom only two days prior to the fatal insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6. According to Trump, Nunes possessed the "fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat(sic) Party, foreign spies and the full power of the Deep State," per Los Angeles Magazine. But that's not all — Nunes also voted in favor of overturning the 2020 Presidential election results that deemed Joe Biden victorious.

Aside, from being one of Trump's biggest supporters, however, Nunes doesn't appear to be particularly well-versed in the tech industry. According to Nunes' political campaign website, the newly appointed CEO raised cattle and ran a harvesting business before dipping his toe into the political arena. Some might be inclined to argue, however, that maybe Nunes simply milked his good standing with Trump for all it was worth and landed the new gig the old-fashioned way: nepotism.