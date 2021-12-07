The Real Reason Prince Harry Is So Upset To Be Linked To His Father's Current Crisis

Prince Charles is knee-deep in one of the most damaging scandals of his royal career. According to The Sunday Times, Charles personally awarded the prestigious Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) to Saudi Arabian billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Apparently, it is one of the highest accolades a non-Brit can receive. However, Mahfouz allegedly paid a hefty sum for the honor after he made a deal with Charles' former right-hand man, Michael Fawcett. Apparently, the title was bestowed upon Mahfouz because he wanted a British "golden visa" that secured him a UK residency and citizenship. Since then, an investigation found that Fawcett was guilty of working with "fixers," per BBC.

News then broke of a Russian banker being involved in a similar scheme. Per CNN, Dmitry Leus donated a large sum of money toward Charles' The Prince Foundation, and the prince even thanked Leus in a personal note. Clarence House denied that the Duke of Cornwall had any knowledge of "the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities." They also told CNN that Charles "fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince's Foundation."

Charles is not the only one feeling hot under the collar by the accusations that are being tossed about. In fact, Prince Harry has also released a statement where he set the record straight.