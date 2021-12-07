Scooter Braun's Estranged Wife Responds To His Divorce Filing

Yael Cohen has submitted her response to estranged husband Scooter Braun's filing — and it looks like their divorce is as amicable as sources have said. E! News is reporting that Yael has asked Braun to pay spousal support and her attorney fees. She's also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Like Braun, she also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The couple also has a prenuptial agreement in place, which will determine how they divide up their assets.

Since the divorce filing, the duo has continued to co-parent their children together, but have laid low on social media. Cohen's last Instagram post was posted in November 2020, whereas Braun deleted his own Instagram and Twitter after he filed for divorce, according to Page Six. Braun had celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram before he went dark, professing his love for his estranged wife and wishing for more adventures together, per E! News. It remains unclear why he deleted his accounts.

Despite his absence on socials, Braun has continued to work and network with his celebrity friends and clients. In September, he hosted a private dinner in New York, which included guests like Madonna, Rihanna, and Justin and Hailey Bieber, according to Just Jared.