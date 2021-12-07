Twitter Is Fuming Over Ellen DeGeneres' Unexpected Win At The People's Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards kicked off with Kenan Thompson hosting the show live from Santa Monica, California, on December 7. Performers included H.E.R., Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera, while Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Halle Berry all received honors.

Another person who received praise is Ellen DeGeneres, when her TV show, "The Ellen Degeneres Show," won the Daytime Talk Show award. "It means more to me especially now," DeGeneres said to the audience, per E! News. "This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you." She added, I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."

But not everyone is enjoying DeGeneres' win as much as she is, and these folks aren't afraid to speak out on social media, either.