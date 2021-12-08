Inside Jazz Jennings Emotional Celebration Of Her Father

Jazz Jennings and her family have shared their journey in front of television cameras on and off for a decade. Viewers of "I Am Jazz" have met not only Jazz, but her parents and siblings too.

In 2009, Jazz's family started publicly sharing her journey as a transgender individual with an appearance on "60 Minutes." A television documentary titled "I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition" came in 2011, and in 2015, TLC launched the series "I Am Jazz," featuring the then 14-year-old Jazz getting ready for high school, per Variety. Viewers followed along as Jazz had her initial gender confirmation surgery in 2018, and then navigated complications and additional surgeries. The "I Am Jazz" family held off on filming for a while after her high school graduation in Season 6, but Season 7 of "I Am Jazz" debuted in November.

Fans have plenty of catching up to do, not only with Jazz, but with her family too. That family includes Jazz's sister Ari, brothers Sander and Griffen, and parents Jeanette and Greg. Jeannette has been heavily featured on "I Am Jazz" since the beginning, and she's clearly quite close to Jazz. Greg has always been involved too, however, and, on December 7, Jazz shared a sweet post celebrating her father Greg's birthday, showing they are quite close as well, and fans loved the touching sentiments.