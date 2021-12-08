DWTS' Emma Slater Dishes On Dancing With Jimmie Allen - Exclusive

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Emma Slater has had some truly incredible career highs to date, from winning Season 24 of the series to appearing in the movie "Mamma Mia!" alongside Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. For Season 30, Slater was paired with country superstar Jimmie Allen, and the pair hit it off immediately.

Slater and Allen ended up placing seventh on "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30, but that didn't stop them from celebrating the ultimate winners, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. "I was so stoked, me and Jimmie. I think everybody in the room was kind of secretly rooting for them," Slater shared with Nicki Swift. "You root for everybody, but there was something very special about the underdog story of Iman. He was so tall compared to his dance partner. Daniella did such a phenomenal job with choreography to the point where some of those routines went viral."



Nicki Swift sat down with Emma Slater to discuss "Dancing with the Stars" and what it was really like being partnered with Jimmie Allen.