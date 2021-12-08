What The President Of CNN Just Said About Chris Cuomo Is Turning Heads

Though CNN President Jeff Zucker initially defended now-former anchor Chris Cuomo, the CNN chief made an abrupt change after New York Attorney General Letitia James shared details about Cuomo's help to his brother, ex-governor Andrew Cuomo. CNN suspended Cuomo pending further investigation, but after a former ABC junior staffer came forward to accuse the CNN anchor of sexual misconduct, the network fired Chris on December 4.

Fox News reported that until the new information about Chris' advising his brother, Zucker seemed to downplay the anchor's help. After news broke in May that the CNN anchor advised his brother, Zucker told staffers, "There's no one else in Chris' shoes" — but the CNN chief also said there were no "special rules" for Chris and that it "does not excuse his mistake." The Wall Street Journal reported that Zucker told staff that the popular anchor had "made a mistake" in a May town hall but said he wasn't surprised that Chris had talked to his embattled brother. However, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Zucker was "taken by surprise" after reading the attorney general's report and felt that Chris "misled him." However, the new statement Zucker made about Chris is turning heads; it's quite a change!