The Sad Reason Nick Cannon Feels 'Guilty' After His Son's Death

In early December, Nick Cannon faced something no parent should ever have to face — the loss of a child. Cannon broke the devastating news to fans while sitting behind a desk on the set of "The Nick Cannon Show." The host told the audience that he had some information to share that he hadn't even shared with the show's staff as he introduced a photo of his youngest son Zen Scott Cannon as the photo of the day. Cannon then went on to share what transpired in his family.

"Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," Cannon said through tears, stating that he had spent the last weekend with the 5-month-old. The talk show host also shared that he had noticed signs that something may have been wrong with Zen early on. "I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," he said. "He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head," Cannon stated, revealing they had taken Zen to the doctor for routine tests when they found out the devastating diagnosis.

Cannon also made sure to applaud Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, and her strength during such a difficult time. But now, Cannon says he's feeling a little bit of guilt.