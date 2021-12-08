Inside Bill Gates' 'Difficult' Life After His Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates made up one of the world's most powerful couples for 34 years. The two met at Microsoft in the late 1980s, after Melinda was hired fresh off Duke University, where she earned a degree in computer science and economics, according to The Independent. Melinda rose quickly, going from software marketing to general manager of information products, the report detailed. On January 1, 1994, Bill and Melinda rang in the new year by tying the knot in Hawaii, where Bill surprised his bride by hiring her favorite artist to perform: Willie Nelson, Wired pointed out.

Six years after marrying, they launched the wildly successful Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has become a major source of funding for global health causes. The foundation is the largest private donor to the World Health Organization and the second largest overall, behind only the United States, according to a May BBC report. Thanks to their entrepreneurship, Bill and Melinda amassed a fortune worth more than $130 billion, as Insider noted.

Sitting atop their tech and philanthropic castle, Bill and Melinda seemed untouchable. That's why Bill and Melinda caused a stir when they announced their divorce in May. On Twitter, Bill shared that he and Melinda would continue to work on the foundation together as co-chairs. "We continue to share a belief in that mission ... but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple," he said. Now, Bill is opening up about the rough months that followed.