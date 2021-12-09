Fans Can't Believe What Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Looks Like Today
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is all grown up! The famous twosome married back in 1997 and welcomed their first child, son James Wilkie Broderick, around five years later in October 2002. At the time, a publicist for the "Deck The Halls" star confirmed the news to Associated Press (via People), confirming that "mother and baby are doing very well. Everyone is healthy" and "everybody is totally over the moon and ready to go home." The two even proudly showed off their son to awaiting photographers as they left the hospital.
But, obviously, that was quite a while ago now, so fans have naturally been asking what the famous couple's firstborn actually looks like today. Well, good news, as all those hoping for a glimpse of James were very much in luck on December 8, around two months after Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for her only son.
Jessica Parker made things an adorable family affair as she stepped out with her husband, Matthew, and James for one very glamorous family appearance on the red carpet. And it's safe to say the once little James has most certainly grown up and now has everyone talking.
James Wilkie Broderick is all grown up
James Wilkie Broderick looked seriously dapper as he stepped out with his mom, Sarah Jessica Parker, and dad, Matthew Broderick, for the premiere of her "Sex and the City" spin-off, "And Just Like That..." The trio were dressed up to the nines, as James matched his dad in a black suit with a black tie while the ever-glamorous Jessica Parker stunned in a metallic gray ballgown with an exposed pink tulle skirt and sheer cape.
Much of the attention was clearly on James though, as fans admitted they just couldn't get over his rare appearance with his parents. "Her son has her face" one person commented on a red carpet snap shared to Instagram by E! News, while another pointed out, "He looks like his mom!" A third person noted, "Wow her son is so handsome and she is radiating."
Missing from the family snaps were Jessica Parker and Matthew's twins, Marion and Tabitha, who the couple welcomed back in 2009 (via People), though James has shared a glimpse at what his sister's look like today on his Instagram account. James shared a snap of himself and who appeared to be his siblings in a batch upload on April 2, in which he seemingly jokingly tried on one of their pink top and shorts two-piece sets.
We love this family love!