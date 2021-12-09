Fans Can't Believe What Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Looks Like Today

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is all grown up! The famous twosome married back in 1997 and welcomed their first child, son James Wilkie Broderick, around five years later in October 2002. At the time, a publicist for the "Deck The Halls" star confirmed the news to Associated Press (via People), confirming that "mother and baby are doing very well. Everyone is healthy" and "everybody is totally over the moon and ready to go home." The two even proudly showed off their son to awaiting photographers as they left the hospital.

But, obviously, that was quite a while ago now, so fans have naturally been asking what the famous couple's firstborn actually looks like today. Well, good news, as all those hoping for a glimpse of James were very much in luck on December 8, around two months after Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for her only son.

Jessica Parker made things an adorable family affair as she stepped out with her husband, Matthew, and James for one very glamorous family appearance on the red carpet. And it's safe to say the once little James has most certainly grown up and now has everyone talking.