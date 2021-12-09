Billie Eilish's Male Fantasy Music Video Stirs Up Strong Emotions In Fans
Billie Eilish's new music video is getting a big reaction from fans. The visual for her song "Male Fantasy," a track that discusses Eilish's complicated emotions following a breakup, is the sixth the 19-year-old directed from her album "Happier Than Ever," according to NME.
Eilish's expanding creative control in her new music era has proven to be transformative for the star. "I feel a little more confident in myself and I've gotten a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things," the singer recently told The Guardian of how she's changed since her now-famous Vogue cover shoot. Eilish's journey to confidence wasn't an easy one, however, as she has been outspoken about her personal battles in her journey to stardom as a teen. Eilish revealed to Rolling Stone at age 17 she has experienced intense struggles with body dysmorphia and depression.
So in true Eilish fashion, the superstar made a groundbreaking statement in her latest music video and the visual for "Male Fantasy" has resonated with fans on a deep level.
Billie Eilish's Male Fantasy video oozes authenticity
Billie Eilish's mental health struggles are on full display in the music video for "Male Fantasy," released December 6. Unlike her former over-the-top music videos, where Eilish is seen crying black tears or acting as a human ashtray, "Male Fantasy" is painfully normal. In Eilish's self-directed video, the star is seen in an outdated apartment wearing drab clothing, stuck in a mundane routine all by her lonesome. As Eilish sings the emotional lyrics of her song, the music video sees her in the very unglamorous throes of depression, in stark contrast to her many A-list red carpet appearances.
Eilish's authentic portrayal of mental health struggles hit home for fans, who praised the star for being so real with her audience. "This is such a great visual representation of what living with depression feels like," one user commented on YouTube. While the storyline behind why Eilish appears to be depressed in the music video is left unsaid, viewers connected with Eilish's depiction of the universal feeling of isolation brought on by the pandemic. "This is how I've been feeling for the past 2 years, non stop," one viewer wrote in the comments, adding Eilish's spotlighting of mental health issues "means a lot." Eilish's video made such an impression, YouTube commented what all listeners were thinking: "One word... powerful."
