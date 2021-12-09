Billie Eilish's Male Fantasy Music Video Stirs Up Strong Emotions In Fans

Billie Eilish's new music video is getting a big reaction from fans. The visual for her song "Male Fantasy," a track that discusses Eilish's complicated emotions following a breakup, is the sixth the 19-year-old directed from her album "Happier Than Ever," according to NME.

Eilish's expanding creative control in her new music era has proven to be transformative for the star. "I feel a little more confident in myself and I've gotten a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things," the singer recently told The Guardian of how she's changed since her now-famous Vogue cover shoot. Eilish's journey to confidence wasn't an easy one, however, as she has been outspoken about her personal battles in her journey to stardom as a teen. Eilish revealed to Rolling Stone at age 17 she has experienced intense struggles with body dysmorphia and depression.

So in true Eilish fashion, the superstar made a groundbreaking statement in her latest music video and the visual for "Male Fantasy" has resonated with fans on a deep level.