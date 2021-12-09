How Is Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Reacting To The Latest Tristan Thompson Scandal?
There's nothing better than having the support of family during tough times — as Khloé Kardashian knows best. The reality star has been in the headlines again because on-and-off partner Tristan Thompson is involved in a paternity lawsuit, in which Houston-based trainer Maralee Nichols claims he is the father of her new baby. (The NBA star is already father to 3-year-old True with Khloé, and son Preston, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.) Nichols made the allegations public after filing a lawsuit on December 3 in which she asked Thompson to pay for child support. Thompson admitted in the documents that the two had sex at least once, according to People. And notably, the baby was conceived in March, when Thompson was still with Khloé.
While Khloé has yet to directly comment on Thompson's becoming a father again, she did allude to the situation in an emotional tweet. Responding to a fan on Twitter, the reality star wrote on December 8 that she "is barely in my own body right now."
In the midst of Khloé struggling with Thompson's latest instance of infidelity, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner reached out to her to give her a little love. And what they did will bound to give you all the feels.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner voice their support for Khloe Kardashian in a new video
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are voicing their support for Khloé Kardashian amid the fallout from Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit. In a video for Snapchat's Spotlight #Kindness Challenge — in which Kim and Kris called family and friends to shower them with compliments — they FaceTimed the Good American founder and lavished her with kindness and praise.
"We just want to say you're so beautiful," Kim said, while Kris asked, "Do you know how fabulous you are? And how thoughtful and kind and generous and talented and creative, compassionate?" The video was seemingly filmed without Khloé's knowledge of the challenge, because she hilariously responded to her mother's questions with, "What the f*** is happening?"
The video does not come as a surprise to Kardashian fans, as Khloé's bond with her family has always been close. But apparently, they've gotten even closer since the scandal broke. "[They] have been very supportive to her," a source told Us Weekly about the Kardashian dynamic. "Even though Khloé is hurt, she's staying strong and trying to move forward." Scott Disick even sent Khloé roses in the wake of the news.