How Is Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Reacting To The Latest Tristan Thompson Scandal?

There's nothing better than having the support of family during tough times — as Khloé Kardashian knows best. The reality star has been in the headlines again because on-and-off partner Tristan Thompson is involved in a paternity lawsuit, in which Houston-based trainer Maralee Nichols claims he is the father of her new baby. (The NBA star is already father to 3-year-old True with Khloé, and son Preston, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.) Nichols made the allegations public after filing a lawsuit on December 3 in which she asked Thompson to pay for child support. Thompson admitted in the documents that the two had sex at least once, according to People. And notably, the baby was conceived in March, when Thompson was still with Khloé.

While Khloé has yet to directly comment on Thompson's becoming a father again, she did allude to the situation in an emotional tweet. Responding to a fan on Twitter, the reality star wrote on December 8 that she "is barely in my own body right now."

In the midst of Khloé struggling with Thompson's latest instance of infidelity, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner reached out to her to give her a little love. And what they did will bound to give you all the feels.