Jill Duggar And Husband Derick Say They've Been 'Lied To So Much'
Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have shared a lengthy statement regarding Josh Duggar's guilty verdict. The message came on December 9, after the oldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of "19 and Counting" fame was found guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, per CNN.
"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal," Justin Gelfand, a lawyer for Josh, said in a statement. Jill and Derick, as well as other members of the Duggar family, were present for parts of the trial. And in the case of Derick and Jill, they were for a specific reason.
"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," Derick told People. "America is the best country to get justice." Ahead of the verdict, he also tweeted that he is "praying for justice." But now that Josh had been found guilty, Jill and Derick wrote a lengthy statement on the Dillard family website sharing how they really feel about what Josh has done.
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are done with the "lies"
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard started their statement by expressing sympathy towards the victims and gratitude towards those involved in the case. "Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation," they wrote on the Dillard family website. "We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."
But perhaps the most shocking revelation in their statement is their claim that they've been "lied to so much" they decided to attend the trial to witness the unearthing of evidence. "After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt," they concluded. Of course, although they didn't note who was doing the lying, we suspect they're taking aim at Jim Bob Duggar. The patriarch only attended the defense days of the trial, which seems to suggest the side he took. His statement, along with Michelle Duggar, also didn't criticize his felon son. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," it read.
Jill and Derick concluded their message with a word about Anna and her seven kids, noting they'll always be there to lend a hand.