Jill Duggar And Husband Derick Say They've Been 'Lied To So Much'

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have shared a lengthy statement regarding Josh Duggar's guilty verdict. The message came on December 9, after the oldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of "19 and Counting" fame was found guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, per CNN.

"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal," Justin Gelfand, a lawyer for Josh, said in a statement. Jill and Derick, as well as other members of the Duggar family, were present for parts of the trial. And in the case of Derick and Jill, they were for a specific reason.

"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," Derick told People. "America is the best country to get justice." Ahead of the verdict, he also tweeted that he is "praying for justice." But now that Josh had been found guilty, Jill and Derick wrote a lengthy statement on the Dillard family website sharing how they really feel about what Josh has done.