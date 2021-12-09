Jill Duggar's Husband Has Thoughts On Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict

Chances are Derick Dillard is not the Duggar family's favorite in-law, which might be because he's not afraid to stand up for his wife, Jill Duggar. One of the most outspoken members of the infamous reality TV family, Derick often takes shots at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for supposed grievances, like the claim the parents did not pay the older Duggar kids and their spouses for their time on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On."

Jill told People in 2020 that it took years and hiring an attorney for her to finally get paid for working on the TLC reality shows. In a YouTube Q&A with fans, Derick added, "It probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage. But we were able to recover at least something." So the Dillards have been estranged from the Duggar family for some time, and fans were shocked when Jill revealed it had been years since she visited her parents' house.

Despite the estrangement, Derick attended Josh Duggar's child pornography trial every day and didn't hesitate to speak his feelings when the jury began deliberating on December 8. Derick tweeted, "Praying for justice this morning." Still, Derick's thoughts on Josh's verdict are poignant and thoughtful.