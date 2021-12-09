Jill Duggar's Husband Has Thoughts On Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict
Chances are Derick Dillard is not the Duggar family's favorite in-law, which might be because he's not afraid to stand up for his wife, Jill Duggar. One of the most outspoken members of the infamous reality TV family, Derick often takes shots at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for supposed grievances, like the claim the parents did not pay the older Duggar kids and their spouses for their time on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On."
Jill told People in 2020 that it took years and hiring an attorney for her to finally get paid for working on the TLC reality shows. In a YouTube Q&A with fans, Derick added, "It probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage. But we were able to recover at least something." So the Dillards have been estranged from the Duggar family for some time, and fans were shocked when Jill revealed it had been years since she visited her parents' house.
Despite the estrangement, Derick attended Josh Duggar's child pornography trial every day and didn't hesitate to speak his feelings when the jury began deliberating on December 8. Derick tweeted, "Praying for justice this morning." Still, Derick's thoughts on Josh's verdict are poignant and thoughtful.
Derick Dillard wanted the facts
Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, gave his initial reaction to Josh Duggar's guilty verdict, telling People, "We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," he said, adding, "America is the best country to get justice." Derick was accompanied by Jill, and he also told the outlet the couple would release a statement later.
Derick and cousin Amy Duggar King have been the only Duggar family members to give statements after the guilty verdict as of this writing. Estranged Duggar cousin Amy gave a pointed reaction to the guilty verdict and sent a message to her cousins who were molested as young girls by Josh when he was a teenager, tweeting, "May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."
Of course, it remains to be seen how this verdict will affect Derick and Jill's relationship with the Duggar family going forward.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).