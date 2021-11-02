Did Derick Dillard Just Take A Shot At Jim Bob Duggar's Senate Campaign?

Derick Dillard may have shown his real feelings about Jim Bob Duggar's decision to run for state senate in a subtle way. Derick left a comment on an Instagram post that KNWA News made about Jim Bob's campaign in the form of a question face emoji! Clearly, Derick has some questions about the decision, and he wasn't the only one who questioned the launch of a political campaign in the midst of the upcoming trial of Jim Bob's oldest son Josh. "I know it's Halloween, but this is scary AF," another commenter wrote. "Can't wait for all the skeletons from his closet to come to the surface... oh wait..." one more piled on.

This wasn't the first time Derick used social media — as opposed to TV and papers — to criticize his father-in-law. Derick talked about the fight to get "Counting On" earnings on the Dillard Family Official YouTube channel in a September 30, 2020 video, saying that after getting an attorney involved, "It probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage, at most. But we were able to recover at least something." In addition, Jill revealed to People in October 2020 that they didn't get paid for "Counting On" work until they hired an attorney, saying it was "a process" to get paid. Yikes. Sounds like we know at least two votes Jim Bob won't be getting.