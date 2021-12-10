The Real Meaning Behind Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson's Matching Tattoos

Before Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson became the greatest of friends, both of them were just co-stars on a "Saturday Night Live" skit. Cyrus recalled to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," that the pair dressed up as "trap babies" for a joint sketch called "The Baby Step" in 2017 where she was a guest performer, and ended up tattooing a line from the sketch onto themselves after the show ended.

"We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine," Cyrus told Fallon. She said that Larry David, who was also in the sketch, asked what was going on, they both replied, "We babies," which inevitably prompted them to get the phrase tattooed on their bodies. Davidson revealed they wasted no time getting inked after he asked his tattoo artist to swing by 30 Rock, where the sketch comedy show is filmed, which Cyrus joked was "sketch" because of how fast the tattoo artist came. "Before he pressed 'send,' the guy was there with needles, permanent ink," she laughed.

Near the end of the segment, Cyrus showed off the tattoo on her foot, only to discover that Davidson has since lasered off all his tattoos. It's the thought that counts, right?