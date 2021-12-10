The Real Meaning Behind Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson's Matching Tattoos
On paper, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson might be the most unlikely friendship pairing in Hollywood. They also might be the most fun to be around. The pair is set to ring in the New Year together as co-hosts on NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." The network described the televised event as a "a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening" (via Deadline). Cyrus is named executive producer of the special, along with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels, so the Davidson connections are strong.
As we are less than three weeks away from the big show, Cyrus and Davidson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote the special and give fans a glimpse into their dynamic and what they can expect on New Year's Eve. Cyrus not only trolled Davison about his romance with Kim Kardashian, but revealed she actually has a matching tattoo with the comedian — and the story behind it is as wild as you could ever imagine!
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's matching tattoos are SNL-related
Before Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson became the greatest of friends, both of them were just co-stars on a "Saturday Night Live" skit. Cyrus recalled to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," that the pair dressed up as "trap babies" for a joint sketch called "The Baby Step" in 2017 where she was a guest performer, and ended up tattooing a line from the sketch onto themselves after the show ended.
"We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine," Cyrus told Fallon. She said that Larry David, who was also in the sketch, asked what was going on, they both replied, "We babies," which inevitably prompted them to get the phrase tattooed on their bodies. Davidson revealed they wasted no time getting inked after he asked his tattoo artist to swing by 30 Rock, where the sketch comedy show is filmed, which Cyrus joked was "sketch" because of how fast the tattoo artist came. "Before he pressed 'send,' the guy was there with needles, permanent ink," she laughed.
Near the end of the segment, Cyrus showed off the tattoo on her foot, only to discover that Davidson has since lasered off all his tattoos. It's the thought that counts, right?