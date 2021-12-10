Jessa Duggar And Husband Ben Break Silence On Josh's Verdict

Ben Seewald posted a statement to his Twitter on December 10. His statement — which appears on behalf of Jessa, too — more or less echoes those from the rest of his in-laws. "From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led," he wrote.

"We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils." The language is almost identical language to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's statement, as they called the situation "very grievous" and sent their "hearts and prayers [to] anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sexual abuse material)."

Ben continued to send his sympathy to Josh's wife Anna and their seven children. "Our hearts break for [them]," he wrote, "and we ask for your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring." Anna has yet to make a public statement, though The Sun reported she remained "completely stoic" as the verdict was read and her husband was taken into custody.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).