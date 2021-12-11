How Did Mariah Carey React To The Tragic Death Of Nick Cannon's Baby?

Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to deal with the loss of a child publicly. While it's never easy to face losing your child, fans have been surrounding Cannon with love after the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, perhaps helping ease his pain just a little bit. In early December, Cannon appeared on his self-titled talk show following a weekend at home, sharing some tragic news with his studio audience. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," Cannon said through tears.

The television personality also made sure to acknowledge Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, who has been incredibly strong throughout the ordeal. In the days after Cannon's announcement, he opened up to his studio audience, stating on one occasion that he felt a little bit of guilt after losing Zen. Cannon referenced a song by Reverend James Brown. "Every five minutes, you never know. One of the lines in the song is, 'I'm confused in my mind, broken in my heart, but I still hold my head to the sky.' That is the personification of where I am, because I'm still grieving; I feel guilty on so many levels," he shared.

Luckily, he has been able to use his work as an outlet, and he shared that being back at work is kind of like therapy for him. Many have reached out, including one of his famous exes.