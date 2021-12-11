How Did Mariah Carey React To The Tragic Death Of Nick Cannon's Baby?
Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to deal with the loss of a child publicly. While it's never easy to face losing your child, fans have been surrounding Cannon with love after the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, perhaps helping ease his pain just a little bit. In early December, Cannon appeared on his self-titled talk show following a weekend at home, sharing some tragic news with his studio audience. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," Cannon said through tears.
The television personality also made sure to acknowledge Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, who has been incredibly strong throughout the ordeal. In the days after Cannon's announcement, he opened up to his studio audience, stating on one occasion that he felt a little bit of guilt after losing Zen. Cannon referenced a song by Reverend James Brown. "Every five minutes, you never know. One of the lines in the song is, 'I'm confused in my mind, broken in my heart, but I still hold my head to the sky.' That is the personification of where I am, because I'm still grieving; I feel guilty on so many levels," he shared.
Luckily, he has been able to use his work as an outlet, and he shared that being back at work is kind of like therapy for him. Many have reached out, including one of his famous exes.
Mariah Carey is there for Nick Cannon
Since announcing the death of his son, Zen, Nick Cannon has received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his celebrity friends. The talk show host has also received support from a few people you might not expect, like his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon and Carey wed in 2008 and had two kids together — Monroe and Moroccan. Sadly, the marriage did not last, and the pair started the divorce process in 2014. Today, they are still in contact as they co-parent their two children.
A new report from Hollywood Life shares that Carey reached out to Cannon when she heard the news of Zen's death, lending her support and proving that exes can still get along. Rather than posting something on social media, Carey reached out to Cannon directly. "Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son," the insider dished, adding, "She is not expected to say anything about it publicly, and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private."
The insider also shared that Carey respects Cannon as a father since he plays an active role in his kids' lives. "For the time that Zen was alive, Mariah knows that Nick gave that boy all of the love in the world because that is the kind of man he is when it comes to his kids."