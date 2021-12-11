Facts Of Life Fans Are Reeling Over This Former Star's Appearance

"The Facts of Life" fans were in their element on December 7 when we were treated to "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes,'" which brought together the casts of both iconic sitcoms, you guessed it, live in front of an audience!

The episode marked the third instalment of the nostalgic franchise, an idea that was actually thought up by none other than late night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. As you can probably guess by the title, the series reinvents classic TV shows with new faces as they re-do old scenes from episodes of each show. Prior to "The Facts of Life," iconic series including "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and "Good Times" were taken on in the first few episodes (via The Wrap).

But when it came to "The Facts of Life," there was plenty of star power on hand. Jennifer Aniston appeared as Blair, Allison Tolman starred as Natalie and Gabrielle Union took on the role of Tootie, while other big names appearing in the episode included, Kathryn Hahn, Ann Dowd, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Jon Stewart (via Today) — plus a very special guest whose appearance has everyone talking!