Facts Of Life Fans Are Reeling Over This Former Star's Appearance
"The Facts of Life" fans were in their element on December 7 when we were treated to "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes,'" which brought together the casts of both iconic sitcoms, you guessed it, live in front of an audience!
The episode marked the third instalment of the nostalgic franchise, an idea that was actually thought up by none other than late night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. As you can probably guess by the title, the series reinvents classic TV shows with new faces as they re-do old scenes from episodes of each show. Prior to "The Facts of Life," iconic series including "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and "Good Times" were taken on in the first few episodes (via The Wrap).
But when it came to "The Facts of Life," there was plenty of star power on hand. Jennifer Aniston appeared as Blair, Allison Tolman starred as Natalie and Gabrielle Union took on the role of Tootie, while other big names appearing in the episode included, Kathryn Hahn, Ann Dowd, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Jon Stewart (via Today) — plus a very special guest whose appearance has everyone talking!
Lisa Whelchel wowed The Facts of Life fans
While Jennifer Aniston may have taken on Lisa Whelchel's role of Blair in the "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes'" special, that didn't stop Whelchel popping in anyway and leaving fans stunned. The gorgeous actor chatted to Jimmy Kimmel alongside her co-stars Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn and took part in a performance while wearing her iconic costume.
Fans couldn't get over her appearance on the show, or just how youthful she looked 33 years after "The Facts of Life" left the airwaves. "Me trying to figure out Lisa Whelchel's skin care routine because she hasn't aged in 40 years," one person wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "Ok Lisa Whelchel looks the same as she did in the early 1980's." A third tweeted, "Wow, @LisaWhelchel looks so amazing in the #factsoflife show, they should just let her play Blair again. Whatever she's doing to stay young, it's working."
Even more shocking? Whelchel is actually a grandma! "Extra"'s Billy Bush seemed pretty surprised to learn that news during an interview with the actor in the wake of the episode airing, exclaiming in shock, "You're a grandmother? You do not age!" The star did then jokingly give away her secret to looking so young after Bush asked, "Give me the key, are you vegan?" as she jokingly hit back, "No, I'm southern... I am like the opposite of vegan."
Seriously. We'll have what she's having!