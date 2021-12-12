The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Feud With This Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo keeps making headlines for his involvement in his brother's scandal. The journalist was fired from CNN on December 4 after the network hired an independent law firm to investigate how he aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexual harassment. Chris had allegedly used his role as a journalist to press sources for information pertaining to the New York attorney general's office's investigation into his brother, according to The Guardian.
After his firing from CNN, Chris issued a statement to The New York Times that read: "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot." Chris subsequently left his weekly radio program, "Let's Get After It," after the firing, per Variety.
Although Chris has left the news business for the time being, more accusations have come out about his unethical practices, including how he feuded with a Fox News star on his brother's behalf — and what he did will shock you.
Chris Cuomo attempted to discredit Fox News' Janice Dean
For his involvement in his older brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal, Chris Cuomo used his journalistic sources in an attempt to discredit many of the accusers, including Fox News' Janice Dean, according to CNBC. Dean, who works as a meteorologist on the network, has been a vocal critic of the former New York governor, and criticized him for transferring COVID-19 patients to nursing homes at the height of the pandemic, per the New York Post.
The outlet reported that Chris wanted to defend his brother against Dean and texted his brother's staff members about how to discredit her. The source said he texted one of Andrew's staffers about how he could go after her and referred her as a "Fox weather b****," before following up with, "Any help painting her as a far right crazy?"
Chris also allegedly participated in calls with the governor's staff, including disgraced aide Melissa DeRosa, about how to retaliate against Dean by focusing on her political beliefs. However, conversations were halted because Dean does not actually get involved in politics on air due to her role as a meteorologist. In a statement to CNBC, Dean called for an investigation into Andrew's handling of the COVID-19 strategy but did not comment on Chris's involvement in the scandal.