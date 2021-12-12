The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Feud With This Fox News Star

Chris Cuomo keeps making headlines for his involvement in his brother's scandal. The journalist was fired from CNN on December 4 after the network hired an independent law firm to investigate how he aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexual harassment. Chris had allegedly used his role as a journalist to press sources for information pertaining to the New York attorney general's office's investigation into his brother, according to The Guardian.

After his firing from CNN, Chris issued a statement to The New York Times that read: "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot." Chris subsequently left his weekly radio program, "Let's Get After It," after the firing, per Variety.

Although Chris has left the news business for the time being, more accusations have come out about his unethical practices, including how he feuded with a Fox News star on his brother's behalf — and what he did will shock you.