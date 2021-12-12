Hillary Clinton Has This To Say About Donald Trump Running Again In 2024

Since Donald Trump left the oval office in January, his supporters have been wondering whether he will run for president again in 2024. The former businessman has indicated he's not done with politics yet and even said recently that his base will be "angry" if he doesn't give the presidency another shot (via Newsweek). Meanwhile, some members of the Republican party expressed their support for his re-election, according to CNN.

One person who might not be as happy about a second Trump presidency is Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state lost to Trump in 2016 and believes he will run again, according to TODAY, telling NBC's Willie Geist, "If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again."

While Clinton's prediction isn't surprising, she's also not a fan of what another Trump presidency would mean for the country, which is currently in rebuild under President Joe Biden.