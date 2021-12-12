Donald Trump Is Absolutely Fuming Over Jussie Smollett

Days after actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime, which he said he was victim to — a crime which Smollett, by all accounts, masterminded himself — members of the public are waiting with anticipation as to what the courts will come up with as a fair form of punishment.

Once a beloved figure in the Black and LGBTQ+ communities as an out and proud BIPOC actor, Smollett, who as of this report is still awaiting sentencing, could serve up to three years in prison for the charges, per The New York Times. Though the NYT and others have predicted his sentence could be as little as a few symbolic weeks, right now it's anyone's bet.

But even though Smollett has yet to be sentenced, it seemingly hasn't stopped ex-President Donald Trump for already calling any punitive measures Smollett receives unfair. So, how is it possible for Trump to already take umbrage against a lack of punishment — especially because, as of the time of this writing, he hasn't been given one yet? And why is he calling it a slight against GOP voters?