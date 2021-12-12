Gwen Stefani's Latest Shopping Spree Confirms She Is Living Her Best Life
Gwen Stefani is living the sweet life. The 52-year-old singer married country music star and "The Voice" fan-favorite judge Blake Shelton in July, and has a beautiful rock to prove it. (According to Hello!, the engagement ring cost five times more than what "The Voice" pays its winners.) Just before tying the knot, Stefani released a single, "Slow Clap," as part of her fifth studio album. The song was released by Interscope Records and was lauded as a "hit."
In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Shelton joked he was Stefani's "lazy deadbeat husband." When DeGeneres asked Shelton what he was going to get Stefani for their first Christmas together as husband and wife, he said, "I finally decided, you know, we do the deal every year where it's like, 'Hey listen don't get me anything for Christmas...' I'm getting her a bunch of stuff. I dunno if she's gonna like any of it, but it's gonna look good in the wrapping paper." It appears that Stefani, for one, has already done her Christmas shopping...
Gwen Stefani went Christmas shopping at Target
On December 10, Gwen Stefani posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her posing alongside a few of her own vinyls at a local Target. She captioned the photos, "had a lil too much fun at @target...can u blame me? p.s. exclusive deluxe edition double vinyls of #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas are up for grabs gxmas." In the pictures, Stefani's shopping cart was filled with copies of her 2017 Christmas album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
"You Make It Feel Like Christmas," the single, was released as part of Stefani's fourth studio album, which featured guest vocals from then-boyfriend Shelton. It marked the couple's second collaboration with one another; the first was "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" in 2016. In 2018, the two released a music video for the song, which has raked in more than 17 million views to date. The video shows Stefani and Shelton engaged in various holiday activities, with Stefani clad in a Marilyn Monroe-esque gown. Stefani and Shelton have since performed the duet on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Voice."