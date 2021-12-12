Gwen Stefani's Latest Shopping Spree Confirms She Is Living Her Best Life

Gwen Stefani is living the sweet life. The 52-year-old singer married country music star and "The Voice" fan-favorite judge Blake Shelton in July, and has a beautiful rock to prove it. (According to Hello!, the engagement ring cost five times more than what "The Voice" pays its winners.) Just before tying the knot, Stefani released a single, "Slow Clap," as part of her fifth studio album. The song was released by Interscope Records and was lauded as a "hit."

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Shelton joked he was Stefani's "lazy deadbeat husband." When DeGeneres asked Shelton what he was going to get Stefani for their first Christmas together as husband and wife, he said, "I finally decided, you know, we do the deal every year where it's like, 'Hey listen don't get me anything for Christmas...' I'm getting her a bunch of stuff. I dunno if she's gonna like any of it, but it's gonna look good in the wrapping paper." It appears that Stefani, for one, has already done her Christmas shopping...