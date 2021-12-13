The Strange Thing Kim Kardashian's Children Wake Up To Each Morning
There isn't much Kim Kardashian's children go without — especially during the holidays. Kim shares four children with her estranged husband Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Over the years, Kim has shown off how her lavish lifestyle extends to her kids with her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion. From an expansive kitchen full of treats to over-the-top birthday parties, it's clear Kim's little ones have it made at home.
Kim's eldest daughter, who recently launched a joint TikTok account with her mom, has been giving her new followers a peek into her life at the Kardashian-West ranch at Christmastime. In a new video, the young TikTok star showed off her family's gorgeous holiday decorations, which extend to her exotic pet enclosure, too. "This is my lizard Cheese," North said from behind the camera of the home tour, per E! News. "This is my lizard Bean." North then revealed the reptile's festive decor. "This is their stocking," she added.
The Kardashian-West kids' holiday festivities at home don't end with decorations. Kim just revealed to her social media followers a strange surprise she organized for her kids to feel the magic of Christmas.
Kim Kardashian's kids wake up to a pianist
Kim Kardashian has a live pianist play music for her children each morning in December to get in the holiday spirit, per the Daily Mail. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to show off a look inside the living room at her "minimalist monastery." In the clip, musician Phillip Cornish played a dreamy holiday tune on Kim's white piano next to her twinkling Christmas tree. "Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids," the SKIMS creator captioned the slide. Grammy award-winning performer Cornish has been Kim's former husband Kanye West's music director since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The fun didn't stop for Kim's kids after Cornish's home performance, though. The KKW Beauty founder went on to throw her children an epic bash in celebration of the release of the animated film, "Sing 2," via The Sun. The party featured multi-tiered cakes, balloon arches, and full-size stages for the children to perform karaoke. "We're just going to have a 'Sing' party today in my backyard with really fun arts and crafts that have to do with 'Sing,'" Kim narrated her Instagram Story. It must be nice to have a Kardashian as a mom!