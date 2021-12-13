The Strange Thing Kim Kardashian's Children Wake Up To Each Morning

There isn't much Kim Kardashian's children go without — especially during the holidays. Kim shares four children with her estranged husband Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Over the years, Kim has shown off how her lavish lifestyle extends to her kids with her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion. From an expansive kitchen full of treats to over-the-top birthday parties, it's clear Kim's little ones have it made at home.

Kim's eldest daughter, who recently launched a joint TikTok account with her mom, has been giving her new followers a peek into her life at the Kardashian-West ranch at Christmastime. In a new video, the young TikTok star showed off her family's gorgeous holiday decorations, which extend to her exotic pet enclosure, too. "This is my lizard Cheese," North said from behind the camera of the home tour, per E! News. "This is my lizard Bean." North then revealed the reptile's festive decor. "This is their stocking," she added.

The Kardashian-West kids' holiday festivities at home don't end with decorations. Kim just revealed to her social media followers a strange surprise she organized for her kids to feel the magic of Christmas.