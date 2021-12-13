What Went On At Brittany Matthews' Bridal Shower?
Call her Mrs. Mahomes! Brittany Matthews is gearing up for her big day with her husband to be, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and she's clearly having a whole lot of fun as they prepare to head down the aisle.
Mahomes popped the question to his love in September 2020 after eight years of dating. The two confirmed the exciting news on social media, with Mahomes sharing a story of his soccer player fiancé's huge rock on that special finger on Instagram Stories. "Ring szn," he captioned the snap (via Entertainment Tonight).
Matthews gave a look at her man's romantic proposal on her own story, sharing a look at what appeared to be a suite in a stadium overlooking the field with the words "Will you marry me" lit up surrounded by white flowers and candles. How romantic!
The two then enjoyed a cozy meal for two outside, with Matthews writing on her Instagram Story, "My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!" before adding she "couldn't imagine this being [any more] perfect."
Later that month, the happy couple confirmed via Instagram that they were expecting their first child together, with a pregnant Matthews joking they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." Their daughter, Sterling, was born in February, and now it seems the focus is very much back on the wedding.
Inside Brittany Matthews' bridal shower
Brittany Matthews' bridal shower was a gathering of the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs team, as the star shared plenty of insights into her celebration on Instagram Stories on December 11. The snaps and videos, which can be seen via New York Post, showed Matthews partying up a storm with the likes of Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and Tyrann Mathieu's fiancée, Sydni Paige. Also on the guest list were Matthews' mom and her husband-to-be, Patrick Mahomes', cousin, Emma Herrington.
The uploads showed the soccer star's bash had a Queen of Hearts theme, and Matthews stunned in a white top with feathers and white pants. A video shared by Davontay Moore on Instagram Stories showed the lavish party decorated with flowers, including red roses, while they played the classic bridal showed game of wrapping one another in toilet paper to look like a "couture wedding dress."
Plenty of other guests shared insights on social media too, revealing they enjoyed a three-course meal with the menus written on heart shaped paper with gold crowns above the words "her bridal highness." Among the food on offer? Lobster, salmon, crab cakes, and ribs! Darn, do we wish our invite hadn't got lost in the mail...
As for when we can expect to see wedding photos? It looks like the two will tie the knot somewhere tropical in March 2022, per KMBC News. We're just praying our invites don't get lost for that one!