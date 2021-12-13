What Went On At Brittany Matthews' Bridal Shower?

Call her Mrs. Mahomes! Brittany Matthews is gearing up for her big day with her husband to be, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and she's clearly having a whole lot of fun as they prepare to head down the aisle.

Mahomes popped the question to his love in September 2020 after eight years of dating. The two confirmed the exciting news on social media, with Mahomes sharing a story of his soccer player fiancé's huge rock on that special finger on Instagram Stories. "Ring szn," he captioned the snap (via Entertainment Tonight).

Matthews gave a look at her man's romantic proposal on her own story, sharing a look at what appeared to be a suite in a stadium overlooking the field with the words "Will you marry me" lit up surrounded by white flowers and candles. How romantic!

The two then enjoyed a cozy meal for two outside, with Matthews writing on her Instagram Story, "My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!" before adding she "couldn't imagine this being [any more] perfect."

Later that month, the happy couple confirmed via Instagram that they were expecting their first child together, with a pregnant Matthews joking they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." Their daughter, Sterling, was born in February, and now it seems the focus is very much back on the wedding.