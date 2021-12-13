Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Absolutely Refuses To Admit How Much Money She Has Donated To Charities

On the day MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos announced their split in 2019, news broke that the billionaire had a relationship with Lauren Sanchez. Later in 2019, Scott got $38 billion from Bezos in their divorce. According to Vanity Fair, two months after her divorce was finalized, the ex-wife of the Amazon billionaire signed the Warren Buffet and Bill Gates Giving Pledge, announcing her intention to give away at least half of her wealth. "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful," Scott wrote. "It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

Scott has made good on her promise to give back, giving away over $8 billion since her divorce. But even as Scott has given away her fortune, her wealth has apparently increased, and her net worth was estimated between $53 and $60 billion in June 2021, per NPR. Now, Scott is raising eyebrows by refusing to admit how much money she's actually donated to charity.