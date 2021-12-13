Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Absolutely Refuses To Admit How Much Money She Has Donated To Charities
On the day MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos announced their split in 2019, news broke that the billionaire had a relationship with Lauren Sanchez. Later in 2019, Scott got $38 billion from Bezos in their divorce. According to Vanity Fair, two months after her divorce was finalized, the ex-wife of the Amazon billionaire signed the Warren Buffet and Bill Gates Giving Pledge, announcing her intention to give away at least half of her wealth. "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful," Scott wrote. "It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."
Scott has made good on her promise to give back, giving away over $8 billion since her divorce. But even as Scott has given away her fortune, her wealth has apparently increased, and her net worth was estimated between $53 and $60 billion in June 2021, per NPR. Now, Scott is raising eyebrows by refusing to admit how much money she's actually donated to charity.
MacKenzie Scott says she won't give details about the money she's given to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the 23rd wealthiest person in the world, says she will no longer give details about the money she's given to charity. In a Medium post on December 8, "No Dollar Signs This Time," Scott wrote, "How much or how little money changes hands doesn't make it philanthropy. Intention and effort make it philanthropy. If we acknowledge what it all has in common, there will be more of it." The third richest woman in the world continued, "Even by the traditional yardstick — money — contributions to the welfare of others by financially wealthy people don't merit disproportionate attention."
The announcement is quite a change. Since Scott's divorce from billionaire Jeff Bezos, she has explained her giving, detailing her donations to causes and organizations, per the New York Post. Scott's donations have made headlines, and she placed first on the 2021 Forbes list of the world's most powerful women, per MarketWatch, beating out Vice President Kamala Harris. Additionally, Scott's giving has received generally favorable reporting, especially compared to the criticisms of Bezos' brief jaunts to space. TIME reported Bezos had given $1.5 billion or 0.7% of his huge fortune to charity.