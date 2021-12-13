Was Kanye West Involved With A Voter Fraud Scandal?

While Donald Trump is still spouting baseless claims of election fraud — all the while facing allegations of attempting to tamper with the results of the election in the state of Georgia earlier this year — it seems one former Trump ally could be involved in a tampering scandal himself. According to a December 10 story published by Reuters, an election worker named Ruby Freeman, who Trump and his camp previously accused of counting illegal and false ballots in Georgia in January, was purportedly visited by a person who identified themselves as a "crisis manager" and relayed threatening messages to Freeman in order for her to falsely confess. As Reuters reported, the "crisis manager," who did not give her name to Freeman at the time, was a woman named Trevian Kutti — who, in reality, was employed as a publicist for hip-hop mogul Kanye West.

Though Freeman did not cave into Kutti's demands — one which would have Freeman to lie about election tampering in order to add completely untrue credence to Trump's election fraud narrative — it also adds a bizarre layer to the story of how far Trump's cohort was seemingly prepared to go in order to keep their leader in the White House. So what exactly did Kanye West have to do with all of this? And is it possible he intentionally sent Kutti to Freeman's door, or that Trump had any knowledge of it?