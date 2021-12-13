The Truth About Shawn Mendes' Social Media Break

Shawn Mendes recently made his return to music with the heartbreaking song "It'll Be Okay." The new track seems to divulge what's been going on in Mendes' personal life after the singer's very public breakup with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The former couple announced that they called it quits in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories on November 17. "We've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they announced, via E! News. "It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point," a source told People of the breakup. "It seems the romance just fizzled."

Mendes, who once suggested he and his 'person' Cabello talked about getting engaged, reportedly initiated the split, according to E! News.

Cabello previously spoke to Glamour about how she and Mendes supported each other's mental health, including encouraging one another to seek therapy. "For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other," she said at the time. Amid the strain in their relationship and subsequent breakup, Mendes appeared to have stepped away from sharing more personal updates on his social media accounts. However, the singer recently opened up about why he's been quiet with his followers.