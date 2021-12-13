Gordon Ramsay's Young Son Is Basically His Twin
Gordon Ramsay is known for his brash on-camera persona, but the "Hell's Kitchen" star and world-renowned chef also happens to be a doting father. Gordon has five children with his wife Tana Ramsay, and a December 12 update of the couple's youngest child generated a lot of buzz among the reality television star's fans. It certainly did not go unnoticed how much the young boy looks like his famous dad.
The Ramsay family consists of kids Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, and Oscar, noted The Sun. Gordon and Tana got married in 1996 and had their first four children over the course of the next few years. Then, nearly two decades after welcoming Matilda (who goes by Tilly), Oscar came along. Several years prior to Oscar's birth, Tana and Gordon endured a miscarriage, she shared during a "Loose Women" appearance. She noted her husband had not been present for the births of their older children, a decision they had made together. However, the "MasterChef" star was by her side during the miscarriage of the son they named Rocky, "and there's no way I could have done it without him right there by my side," she explained. "When we went on to have Oscar," she added, "again he was right there by my side."
By all accounts, Gordon dotes on all of his children, but there seems to be an especially precious connection between the chef and Oscar.
Oscar Ramsay closely resembles his celebrity chef dad
On December 12, Gordon Ramsay shared photos on Instagram featuring his youngest child, Oscar Ramsay. He quipped Oscar was "on a cat walk" and he added a heart-eyes emoji. The series of snapshots showed Oscar holding a family cat up, grasping the feline snugly under its front legs. The young boy was seemingly trying to help the cat walk upright, and his dad made sure to capture the moment on camera. The cat did not look particularly pleased, but it also appeared rather resigned to its fate.
Many of Gordon's Instagram followers got a big kick out of Oscar's feline adventure. In addition, many noticed Oscar appeared to be the spitting image of his dad. "He looks alike with you awwww," one commented. Another noted, "Baby gordon bless him." Someone else wrote, "Awww bless he's well got your face wonder if he has your temper in the kitchen."
As much as the "Hell's Kitchen" star raves over his older kids, Oscar's clearly had a special place in Gordon's heart since the day he was born. "I've been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph," Gordon told the Daily Mail after Oscar's birth. "I've done some very dangerous things underwater. But I've never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born," he explained. The fiery chef actually fainted during Oscar's birth, but these days, he seems quite capable of keeping his cool as he documents his youngest child's shenanigans.