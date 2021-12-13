Gordon Ramsay's Young Son Is Basically His Twin

Gordon Ramsay is known for his brash on-camera persona, but the "Hell's Kitchen" star and world-renowned chef also happens to be a doting father. Gordon has five children with his wife Tana Ramsay, and a December 12 update of the couple's youngest child generated a lot of buzz among the reality television star's fans. It certainly did not go unnoticed how much the young boy looks like his famous dad.

The Ramsay family consists of kids Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, and Oscar, noted The Sun. Gordon and Tana got married in 1996 and had their first four children over the course of the next few years. Then, nearly two decades after welcoming Matilda (who goes by Tilly), Oscar came along. Several years prior to Oscar's birth, Tana and Gordon endured a miscarriage, she shared during a "Loose Women" appearance. She noted her husband had not been present for the births of their older children, a decision they had made together. However, the "MasterChef" star was by her side during the miscarriage of the son they named Rocky, "and there's no way I could have done it without him right there by my side," she explained. "When we went on to have Oscar," she added, "again he was right there by my side."

By all accounts, Gordon dotes on all of his children, but there seems to be an especially precious connection between the chef and Oscar.