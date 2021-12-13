The Real Reason Amber Heard Reportedly Split From Girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti are reportedly no longer a couple, The Mirror's Sunday Showbiz reported on December 11. The now-exes' relationship lasted nearly two years, beginning in January 2020. "They started as friends and it turned into something more," a source told Us Weekly.

Butti is the first serious partner of Heard ever since her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016. She briefly dated Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2018, but things quickly fizzled out. She was also rumored to have dated director Andy Muschietti a year after.

Unlike her previous relationships, Heard has mostly kept her relationship with Butti on the DL, although they have been photographed together on multiple occasions. They also appeared to have social distanced together last year when Heard shared a video on her Instagram where Butti was heard talking in the background. But now, it appears that they're no longer an integral part of each other's lives.