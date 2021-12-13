The Real Reason Amber Heard Reportedly Split From Girlfriend Bianca Butti
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti are reportedly no longer a couple, The Mirror's Sunday Showbiz reported on December 11. The now-exes' relationship lasted nearly two years, beginning in January 2020. "They started as friends and it turned into something more," a source told Us Weekly.
Butti is the first serious partner of Heard ever since her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016. She briefly dated Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2018, but things quickly fizzled out. She was also rumored to have dated director Andy Muschietti a year after.
Unlike her previous relationships, Heard has mostly kept her relationship with Butti on the DL, although they have been photographed together on multiple occasions. They also appeared to have social distanced together last year when Heard shared a video on her Instagram where Butti was heard talking in the background. But now, it appears that they're no longer an integral part of each other's lives.
Heard and Butti broke up for a common reason
In case you haven't heard (no pun intended), Amber Heard welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in April. Tending to a baby, in addition to filming "Aquaman 2" in the UK, makes her a "very busy woman," a source close to the actor told The Mirror's Sunday Showbiz. Meanwhile, cinematographer Bianca Butti is currently "tied up with various projects in the US," so the two had been spending months apart and residing in different continents, resulting in the relationship "fizzling out."
"With not being in the same country for months at a time and dealing with a new baby, it leaves very little time for romance," the source said. Add the fact that Heard will once again be facing ex-husband Johnny Depp in court soon, dating is likely not her number one priority at the moment.
Outside of dating and work, Heard appears to be busy tending to her daughter, Oonagh Paige. On Instagram, she described herself as a "multitasking mama," and said that the past six months since her baby's birth were the "best months" of her "life." So no matter what, Heard has a lot to feel grateful for.