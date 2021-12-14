Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Big News About Her Son
Kathie Lee Gifford has had her fair share of ups and downs. The former "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" star and Hoda Kotb's former "Today" co-host's family life in particular has seen some very tough times, most notably in 2015 when she announced the sad death of her husband, former football player Frank Gifford.
Kathie Lee confirmed the news "with the deepest sadness" in a statement on behalf of her family obtained by People, confirming that Frank died from "natural causes." The statement added, "We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being."
But, thankfully, she's had plenty of good news since then and has been able to find happiness again, with Kathie Lee even confirming in February 2020 that she was dating again. The TV star told Daily Mail she was seeing a "very sweet guy" after sharing her belief that God would bring someone special into her life.
And now, the sweet Kathie Lee is being showered with another blessing with a huge piece of great news coming her way that she's sharing with her many fans...
Kathie Lee Gifford's grandchildren
Oh, baby! Kathie Lee Gifford's family is expanding by one. The singer and TV star took to Instagram on December 13 to share some very exciting news with her followers, confirming that she's about to get her first biological grandchild. She shared a stunning montage video featuring photos and videos of her and the late Frank Gifford's son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, which confirmed they're expecting a baby together.
"I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family," she wrote in the caption of the clip, which confirmed the baby's due date as June 2022. "Praise our Living and Loving God!"
Cody and Brown got married back in September 2020, and Kathie Lee hasn't exactly hidden her excitement to become a biological grandma over the years (she's already a step-grandmother to her late husband Frank's grandchildren, as he has children from a previous relationship). "Of course I want to have grandchildren. The minute I married Frank, I became an instant grandmother. He was already a grandfather so I know what it's like to have those little ones around," she told E! News in 2017.
"We have babies around," she continued, noting that she didn't want to rush her kids in to marriage or children but was excited for the day it all happens. "All in God's timing, not mine," Kathie Lee added.
Congratulations to the Giffords!