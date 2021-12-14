Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Big News About Her Son

Kathie Lee Gifford has had her fair share of ups and downs. The former "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" star and Hoda Kotb's former "Today" co-host's family life in particular has seen some very tough times, most notably in 2015 when she announced the sad death of her husband, former football player Frank Gifford.

Kathie Lee confirmed the news "with the deepest sadness" in a statement on behalf of her family obtained by People, confirming that Frank died from "natural causes." The statement added, "We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being."

But, thankfully, she's had plenty of good news since then and has been able to find happiness again, with Kathie Lee even confirming in February 2020 that she was dating again. The TV star told Daily Mail she was seeing a "very sweet guy" after sharing her belief that God would bring someone special into her life.

And now, the sweet Kathie Lee is being showered with another blessing with a huge piece of great news coming her way that she's sharing with her many fans...