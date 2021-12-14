The General Hospital Controversy Involving Ingo Rademacher Just Got Messier

Ingo Rademacher still has a bone to pick with ABC. The actor, who played Jasper "Jax" Jacks in the long-running daytime soap opera "General Hospital" for almost 25 years, received the boot in November following his refusal to get vaccinated after production had enforced a vaccine mandate, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rademacher was also recently under fire for a transphobic tweet he had reposted on his Instagram story, where the U.S. assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine was misgendered. He was then publicly slammed by his co-stars Nancy Lee Grahn and Cassandra James, who is transgender. While he had issued an apology, he was eventually let go and got written off the show.

"I was on the show for 25 years. They were like my family, a lot of the people there. I was really hoping that I could play Jax for another 10 or 25 years. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen, obviously," he said in a video on Instagram. "Thank you so much for supporting me for 25 years... I will have more news later on, but for now, just wanted to thank all of you amazing fans out there." It was unclear what type of news he would share with his fans, but it looks like it has something to do with his unceremonious exit from "General Hospital."