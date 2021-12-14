Secretly Santa's Alicia Dea Josipovic Is Launching A Music Career In 2022 - Exclusive
While you may recognize Alicia Dea Josipovic from her role in "Degrassi: The Next Generation," the actor has a plethora of other projects in the works, including new music and Lifetime's adorable holiday movie, "Secretly Santa," which is out now.
In "Secretly Santa," Josipovic plays Miranda, a woman who attends a Christmas party where she unwittingly meets a cute guy dressed as Santa. While she continues an online romance with her secret Santa, Miranda has to deal with business rival Paul in real life, not realizing that the two are one and the same. "It's about giving, it's about family, and it's about falling in love, and it's got all the good, warm, fuzzy feels that you're going to want to watch when you watch a Christmas movie," Josipovic said of the movie. "You just want to sit there, eat your popcorn with your hot chocolate and just enjoy this beautiful film."
As well as discussing her foray into Christmas movies, Nicki Swift sat down with Alicia Dea Josipovic to find out all about her recent single, "Never Say Goodbye," and her music plans for 2022.
Music and TV came together for Alicia Dea Josipovic
Alicia Dea Josipovic has been making a name for herself as an actor, but she's also a musician with a talent for songwriting — and those talents actually came together in a really special way. "So right now I'm working on my album," she explained to Nicki Swift. "The song that I released ['Never Say Goodbye'], this was kind of a one-off. This was a song that I worked on years ago and it just got brought to life now, but it was a song that I wrote for my father, who had passed." Josipovic continued, "And I did an episode of the show 'Nurses' in Canada. And my character was a singer... One of the producers was like, 'Do you have any music that you've done?' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I've actually written and recorded a bunch of stuff.'"
Josipovic shared the emotional track with Jody Colero, the music producer on "Nurses," and they immediately wanted to use the song on the show. "So it kind of just worked out, and it got me right back into this passion that I have so much love for," Josipovic explained. "So now I'm right back in the music. This is the push that I needed because I was just solely focused on acting for quite a bit of time. And I really missed writing and music, and this song needed to be released."
Alicia Dea Josipovic's album is coming next
Following the release of her first single, Alicia Dea Josipovic is ready to share even more of her music with the world. "I'm working on my album," she confirmed to Nicki Swift. "It's a little bit different though. It's like a pop, dark dance kind of style ... It's really, really cool. It's really different, but super, super cool and fun. So, that'll be coming out in the new year."
While Josipovic admitted that what she's "primarily focusing on is definitely going to be the album," that's not all the star has in mind for the coming year. "I would love to do another Christmas film this year ... whether it's a Christmas film or a summer fling or something like that," she shared. "But yeah, so album first, and I hope to get a couple other projects on the go. So acting and music. Those are my two passions. So I'm just hoping to just continuously do that for the rest of my life."
"Secretly Santa" is available to watch exclusively on Lifetime beginning Monday, December 6 at 8/7c.