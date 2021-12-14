Secretly Santa's Alicia Dea Josipovic Is Launching A Music Career In 2022 - Exclusive

While you may recognize Alicia Dea Josipovic from her role in "Degrassi: The Next Generation," the actor has a plethora of other projects in the works, including new music and Lifetime's adorable holiday movie, "Secretly Santa," which is out now.

In "Secretly Santa," Josipovic plays Miranda, a woman who attends a Christmas party where she unwittingly meets a cute guy dressed as Santa. While she continues an online romance with her secret Santa, Miranda has to deal with business rival Paul in real life, not realizing that the two are one and the same. "It's about giving, it's about family, and it's about falling in love, and it's got all the good, warm, fuzzy feels that you're going to want to watch when you watch a Christmas movie," Josipovic said of the movie. "You just want to sit there, eat your popcorn with your hot chocolate and just enjoy this beautiful film."

As well as discussing her foray into Christmas movies, Nicki Swift sat down with Alicia Dea Josipovic to find out all about her recent single, "Never Say Goodbye," and her music plans for 2022.